A memorial bench will be unveiled in memory of a Leeds woman who was murdered by her abusive husband.

Fawziyah Javed was remembered this week as a “beacon of kindness” by a charity. In September 2021, the 31-year-old and her unborn child died when she was pushed from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar, from Leeds, was found guilty of Fawziyah's murder after a trial at the High Court in the Scottish capital and was handed a life sentence.

Flowers and candles were laid in tribute to Fawziyah Javed in a vigil at Leeds Civic Hall in 2022. | Tony Johnson

This week, the charity Karma Nirvana - that supports those affected by honour based abuse - announced the unveiling of a bench in Fawziyah's memory at Arthur’s Seat.

The bench, which comes in partnership with Edinburgh Council, will serve as a “lasting tribute to an extraordinary woman whose life was tragically cut short, but whose spirit continues to inspire all who knew her”, the charity said.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 released compelling documentary 'The Push: Murder on the Cliff', that shed light on the harrowing case. It described how, despite her injuries, Fawziyah was able to tell passers-by what had happened before she died.

The documentary also explored the complex and tragic circumstances leading up to Fawziyah’s death, including her experiences of domestic and honour based abuse, telling the story of a remarkable family from Leeds who fought tirelessly for justice in the Scottish courts for their beloved daughter.

A spokesperson for Karma Nirvana said: “Each year, an alarming number of women and girls fall victim to violence, and it is with profound sadness that Fawziyah’s name is added to this list. Through her story, we seek to raise awareness about domestic and honour based abuse, which affect countless families.

“Recently, the Scottish Government has published their Equally Safe Delivery Plan, which combined with the bench memorial for Fawziyah, represents a huge opportunity to highlight and address honour based abuse and includes consideration for a definition for honour based abuse, which is often misunderstood.

“Karma Nirvana have been campaigning for a Statutory definition, and launched our campaign for this, #Push4Change, on the back of the documentary.

“It’s been positive to hear the Scottish Government’s latest plan for a specific approach for honour based abuse, and we are encouraged to see honour based abuse being recognised as a distinct and serious form of gendered violence that requires tailored approaches and interventions.”

They added: “As we remember Fawziyah through this event, we renew our commitment to supporting victims and their families and advocating for an end to violence against women and girls.

“This bench serves not only as a tribute to Fawziyah Javed but also as a call to action. It is a reminder that we must continue to raise awareness and empower individuals to break free from all forms of abuse. This event is open to all and will be attended by Fawziyah’s family.

“Fawziyah was an exceptionally intelligent, resilient, and compassionate young woman. Her inner and outer beauty, her humanitarian spirit, and her unwavering kindness made her a light in the lives of all who knew her.

“Even in her most vulnerable moments, she sought to protect those she loved most. She was a beacon of kindness, generosity, and selflessness, and we are committed to remembering her for the compassionate and caring individual she was.”

The bench will be unveiled at Arthur’s Seat on Monday, September 2.