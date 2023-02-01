Ed Sheeran has returned to social media with a video explaining his absence and why he hasn’t been as “engaged” with fans in recent months.

The multi-award winning singer, 31, from Halifax, took to Instagram to share a video of himself speaking to the camera, while walking around outside with trees in the background.

“I realise I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or fan base over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring, I’m sorry, that’s my fault,” Ed said.

He explained: “The reason I’m making this video, just being totally honest,

“I’ve had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t really feeling like that.

“I know that sounds weird, but hence I’m making this video to say things are looking up and I’m back online.

“So you know, weird s**t is gonna start being posted here. I’ve made this video about 50 f*****g times I’m not making another one!”

Actress and friend Coutney Cox led the comments by writing: “Ahaha!” alongside emoji with love heart eyes.

One fan wrote: “pls pls pls don‘t feel pressured to post anything! just take your time and do whatever is most comfortable for you.”

Another added: “It does not sound weird at all! People tend to forget that artists, celebrities, famous people are human beings just like them. Everyone has ups and downs Ed! S*** happens to us all… glad you took your time to go through what you had to go through. That’s life dear, welcome back”.

A third commented: “We don’t care how often you post Ed. We just care that it is actually you when you do. Even if that means once a month or less.

A fourth wrote: You don’t owe us anything and please don’t feel like you have to post if you don’t want to. We’ll all still be here regardless of wether you have a social media presence or not

The singer-songwriter had announced that he would be taking a break from social media after finishing a music video in November, writing in a post “signing off for 2023.”

In February 2022, Ed was hit with the devastating news that his close friend Jamal Edwards had died after a cardiac arrest caused by taking cocaine and alcohol.

Jamal Edwards was a British music entrepreneur, DJ and founder of the online R&B/Hip-Hop platform SB.TV.

Jamal Edwards was a pioneer of the UK rap and grime industry. (Credit: Getty Images)