East Yorkshire charity celebrates share of £1million fund

A local charity based in East Yorkshire have received donations of £1,000 as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support their vital work.

For the sixth year running, Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 150 awards of £1,000 announced today across the UK and Ireland.

Hull & East Riding Breast Friends, is a pro-active charity run by volunteers who have been affected by breast cancer. The charity doesn’t focus on the disease, but brings courage, strength and determination to those affected by breast cancer, through their activities, projects, workshops and more. They are the local charity to benefit from the initiative.