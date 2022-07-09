Drumming vicar to become the first Anglican Priest in 500 years to “play a gig” within Kirkstall Abbey

Rob Denton, 46, is the Vicar of Calverley.

He will take to a specially-erected stage amidst the historic ruins to become the first clergyman to perform on the site since the reign of Henry VIII.

Nicknamed by his bandmates “The Rockin Rev”, Rob’s band is performing as part of the Kirkstall Festival with an expected 25,000 expected to attend on the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will take to a specially-erected stage amidst the historic ruins to become the first clergyman to perform on the site since the reign of Henry VIII.

He is performing on award-winning live performance music school LS18 Rocks’ very own stage, which will be erected within the old church’s nave.

Re:Boot are one of eight bands who form the Horsforth-based LS18 Rocks stable – which also includes Britain’s youngest rock band Solar Jets.

Rob, who has been the Vicar of Calverley for a year, delved into the history books and concluded he is the first Anglican clergyman to perform at the Abbey since the 1500s.

Speaking about the gig, he said: “It’s going to feel so joyful. Making music with a band in any setting is a beautiful thing, but to be able to do it in such a special setting on Saturday will be incredible.

Rob Denton is the drummer for Re:Boot

"It is going to be an absolutely massive tonne of fun.”

The married father of one has been drumming for 10 years but joined Re:Boot in January when a vacancy on the drum stool arose.

The six-piece band’s aim is to “always bring the party” with a fun-filled repertoire of rock and pop hits from across the decade.

However, before Saturday’s 3.30pm performance he also has another ‘gig’.

Rob Denton is the drummer for Re:Boot

“I’ve got a wedding ceremony to conduct first,” he added. “So that will be a lovely event to oversee and then I will be making my way – rock-star-style- from Calverley down to Kirkstall to join my bandmates.

“My first Re:Boot gig was on the evening of Good Friday and lots of my parishioners came to watch. I think they were a tad shocked that the vicar who had been washing their feet on Maundy Thursday was bashing away with a rock band behind his kit, in a vest showing off his tattoos.

“But they were all dancing by the end and could appreciate the total joy we brought to the stage.”

Lead singer Kate Jeeves said Rob was a "complete breath of fresh air".

Rob Denton is the drummer for Re:Boot

She added: "He has brought loads of energy and warmth and has all the lovely qualities you’d expect from a vicar. It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing inside the actual Abbey and it will be extra special having Rob drumming in his dog collar and keeping the beat behind us.”

Saturday’s Kirkstall Festival - the historic site’s first major event since 2019 - will be the first chance LS18 Rocks have had to perform since they scooped the ‘Inspiring Creativity Through Arts and Culture’ prize at the Child Friendly Leeds Awards 2022, which were held at Leeds City Varieties on Tuesday.

The award was made for work during the pandemic, which saw their young musicians excel themselves by raising thousands for charity.

They recorded a song called Virtual Hugs that attracted worldwide publicity, funded an older person’s social project in Horsforth, staged fundraising concerts for refugees, and also launched a project to raise climate change awareness that resulted in a collaboration with the world-famous The Hallé Orchestra.

LS18 Rocks Director of Music Jonnie Khan said: “We are so proud to have won this amazing award.

"The pandemic was a devastating period for the arts sector and I don’t think any musician will ever forget the absolute horror of suddenly not being able to make music and bring happiness to people.

Rob Denton is the drummer for Re:Boot

“But out of desperation comes creativity and I was astonished by how the LS18 Rocks community rose to the challenge.