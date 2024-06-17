Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Wakefield was stunned to discover he'd won his dream car worth more than £60,000 after entering a raffle.

Shaun Quigley had been playing Dream Car Giveaways for around a year - but was out for a meal when his name was picked in the prize draw.

He returned home that evening to find numerous missed calls and texts about the competition. One week later, he was picking up his own BMW M3 Touring.

Shaun said: "The feeling I got once it was confirmed it was confirmed I'd won was unimaginable. The M3 Touring is one very special car, especially with spec this high."

Shaun said there was no doubt in his mind whether he'd choose the BMW or £62,000 in cash, having had his eyes on the car for a long time.

"I enter the competitions most weeks, dreaming that one day it will come true and I will be the lucky winner," he added.