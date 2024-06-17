Dream Car Giveaways: Wakefield man stunned to discover he'd won dream BMW worth more than £60,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shaun Quigley had been playing Dream Car Giveaways for around a year - but was out for a meal when his name was picked in the prize draw.
He returned home that evening to find numerous missed calls and texts about the competition. One week later, he was picking up his own BMW M3 Touring.
Shaun said: "The feeling I got once it was confirmed it was confirmed I'd won was unimaginable. The M3 Touring is one very special car, especially with spec this high."
Shaun said there was no doubt in his mind whether he'd choose the BMW or £62,000 in cash, having had his eyes on the car for a long time.
"I enter the competitions most weeks, dreaming that one day it will come true and I will be the lucky winner," he added.
The day ended with Shaun driving off in the car he won for less than £15. He is one of 10,000 winners since Dream Car Giveaways launched in 2018, with £96,000,000 in prizes won to date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.