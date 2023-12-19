Dramatic footage shows the daring rescue of a pair of rowers who were left clinging to the bottom of their boat - after it capsized in choppy waters.

The video captures Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers steaming in to save the stricken sculler, who had been left adrift off the coast of Whitby.

The experienced pair had originally headed out in calm conditions on Saturday (December 16), before facing a strong cross-shore wind as they left the pier’s end.

And their boat overturned when they tried to head back to the harbour - leaving them clinging to the hull of the roughly 15ft (4.5m) white fibreglass vessel.

The rowers were rescued by the RNLI after their boat capsizes off the coast of Whitby (Photo by RNLI/SWNS)

They managed to signal another rower to call for the coastguard, and one of the RNLI fast response rigid inflatable boats was then despatched to them.

Body-worn footage revealed how the crew managed to quickly pinpoint them after they were dragged one mile out into the North Sea’s dangerous waters.

The clip went on to show how the rowers were hauled aboard the lifeboat by members of the volunteer organisation and then brought back to the shore.

They were then brought to the lifeboat station where they were checked over for hypothermia by awaiting paramedics.

The rowers hanging onto their boat (RNLI/SWNS)

Jonathan Marr who was helm on the inshore lifeboat said: 'When you hear that you are attending a shout to two people in the water, you know you need to get there quickly as every second counts.

“When we arrived we were relieved to see that both casualties were wearing lifejackets and had managed to climb onto the upturned hull of their rowing boat.

'We later learned they had undertaken capsize training which was invaluable in this incident as its very easy to panic when you end up in cold water unexpectedly.'

The RNLI's advice to anyone taking part in water-based sports is to wear a lifejacket, carry a means of calling for help and always check the weather conditions. And they also recommend participants undertake the relevant training so they know what to do in an emergency.

Jonathan added: “Even the most experienced of people can get caught out - everything can change in an instant.