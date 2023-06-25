Dragon Boat Racing: Eleven photos of fire-breathing fun and frolics from Roundhay Park
More than 40 teams made a splash for cash in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice for the annual event on Waterloo Lake.
Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is such a great spectacle – there are races every 10 minutes, so there’s plenty of fast andfurious action to watch.”
The day saw teams of 10, plus a drummer, paddle for victory in a series of heats, culminating in the grand final which saw the winning team take home the Dragon Boat Race trophy, eventually won by the Army Foundation College.
There were also prizes for the best fancy dress and highest fundraisers. There were also tug-of-war competitions, a family funfair and plenty of food stalls.