Dragon Boat Racing: Eleven photos of fire-breathing fun and frolics from Roundhay Park

Rowers were fired up this afternoon with the annual Dragon Boat Races sailing its way into Roundhay Park.

More than 40 teams made a splash for cash in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice for the annual event on Waterloo Lake.

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is such a great spectacle – there are races every 10 minutes, so there’s plenty of fast andfurious action to watch.”

The day saw teams of 10, plus a drummer, paddle for victory in a series of heats, culminating in the grand final which saw the winning team take home the Dragon Boat Race trophy, eventually won by the Army Foundation College.

There were also prizes for the best fancy dress and highest fundraisers. There were also tug-of-war competitions, a family funfair and plenty of food stalls.

Dragon Boat Racing at Roundhay Park Teams race each other, kept in time by a drummer at the front of the boat.

Dragon Boat Racing at Roundhay Park The drummer helps keeps the rhythm of the rowers as they frantically paddle for the finishing line.

Dragon Boat Racing at Roundhay Park Mike Myers of Enterprise was in a nautical mood for the races.

Dragon Boat Racing at Roundhay Park Smurf, wind and fire.....Mike Martin dressed for the occasion

