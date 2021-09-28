After missing last year, the annual Leeds Dragon Boat races at Roundhay Park, in aid of Martin House Children's Hospice, returned on Sunday with 36 teams taking to the water this year.

Teams of ten, plus a drummer to keep time, paddled across Waterloo lake in a series of heats, culminating in a knock out to reach the final. To add to the spectacle, teams were encouraged to dress up.

This year's winners were logistics firm, Clipper Selby, going by the team name of Clipper Gringos and taking the champion title with a time of 55.21 seconds.

A fine day on the water awaited teams taking part on Leeds Dragon Boat Races.

There were also prizes for the best dressed team and the top fundraisers.

Crowds also gathered in the autumn sunshine to watch the event and a funfair and food stalls were laid on for spectators.

Senior event fundraiser at Martin House, Maddie Bentley said the dragon boat races were the biggest event of 2021.

Participants were encouraged to dress for the occasion at Roundhay Park.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. Its care includes respite stays, symptom control, end

of life care and bereavement support for families.

Ms Bentley added: “All of our teams have worked really hard to raise money to support the hospice. It costs nearly £9m a year to run Martin House, and nearly 90 per cent of that

comes from fundraising and donations, so it’s really fantastic that we’re able to stage it again this year.”

Paddle power was the order of the day at 36 teams battled it out for victory.

Stalls and other attractions were laid on to keep spectators entertained throughout the day.

Off to work we go, another team gets into the spirit of the event by dressing up.

Races were held in heats.