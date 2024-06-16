Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Dragon Boat Race is back weekend as teams take to the water at Roundhay Park to slay the opposition in a bid to be crowned champions.

Rowers will be raising money for Martin House – the charity that cares for youngsters with life-limiting conditions.

What is the Dragon Boat Race?

The annual Dragon Boat Race draws huge crowds as boats take to the water for exciting races across its huge lake. It is always a spectacle, with beautifully-decorated vessels travelling at speed while fun activities take place in the background.

Teams will be on the water at Roundhay Park today for the annual Dragon Boat Race fundraiser (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

The racing takes place over the day and teams will take part in a minimum of three races before the fastest team goes through to the semi-final. The boat and life jackets are provided. Each team has a crew of 10 paddlers and a drummer to keep rhythm.

How is the money raised?

Teams entering pay between £375 and £480 to enter, choosing from either a bronze, silver or gold package. If they pay for the gold, they can not only enter the Dragon Boat Race, but the Tug O’war event also. In addition to the entry fee which secures the team and boat, each team is targeted to raise a minimum of £1,200 sponsorship – the equivalent to £120 per person. The days is also sponsored by sweet company, Haribo.

What else is taking place on the day?

As well as the action on the lake, there will be range of fairground rides and refreshments available throughout the day. Each team will also have the chance to win the best-dressed competition. The events started at 9am this morning and will be going on for most of the day.

Where will the money raised go?