Rosie Veitch donated 16 inches of her hair to support both Dogs Trust Leeds and The Little Princess Trust - which have received £400 and £800 respectively.

Last week, Rosie visited the Leeds rehoming centre to drop off the donation.

Dogs Trust Leeds praises nine-year-old girl who had sponsored hair cut to raise more than £1,000

She was given a behind the scenes tour to see how her money would be spent, staff said.

She saw several of our current residents who are waiting to find their forever homes, as well as inside their Vet suite and training compounds.

When asked about why she decided to donate, Rosie said: “My friend’s sister had donated her hair before, and I thought it was a really good idea.

"Because I love dogs so much, I decided that I could raise money for both charities and help somebody who needs a real hair wig.

"It was quite a shock after my hair was cut off, but I got used it quickly and seeing how much money I’d raised made it all worthwhile and I’d definitely consider doing it again.”

Rosie's favourite breed is the West Highland Terrier, but unfortunately the time is not currently right for her family to have one of their own.

The Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

In preparation for the donation, Rosie grew her hair out extra long so that in addition to the money raised, she could also donate her hair to be made into a wig.

When the big day arrived, Rosie donated an incredible 16 inches of her hair.

Dogs Trust Leeds praised Rosie for "doing such an amazing and inspiring thing".

"Her donation will really help us to continue to be there for dogs in need", the service said.