Dogs Trust Leeds has nine Greyhounds and Lurchers looking for their forever homes. As the Greyhounds are ex-racers and the Lurchers were all found as strays, Dogs Trust is calling for patient, loving adopters to give these often overlooked breeds a second chance.

The team at Dogs Trust Leeds is urging anyone with a dog-shaped hole in their life to consider rehoming one of the nine greyhounds or lurchers in their care, who take up a third of the dogs currently available for rehoming.

With each greyhound having arrived at the rehoming centre as an ex-racer and each lurcher having been found as a stray, the Dogs Trust team is looking for friendly, patient owners to give these stunning sighthounds their forever homes and a second chance at a comfortable life.

This week, they include Scully, a gentle five-year-old ex-racing Greyhound who loves home comforts.

To find out what dogs are available for rehoming, visit the Dogs Trust Leeds website. Here are nine of the gorgeous pups up for adoption -

1 . Scully Scully is a gentle five-year-old ex-racing Greyhound who loves home comforts. She’s looking for a home with a secure garden and no other pets. Scully could live with older, dog-savvy children and promises to be a loving, easy-going companion in the right home. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

2 . Tara Tara is a sweet eight-year-old ex-racing Greyhound searching for a quiet, loving home. She is affectionate and could live with older children but needs to be the only pet. Tara enjoys calm walks and would love a secure garden. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

3 . Daisy Daisy is a fun and friendly two-year-old Lurcher looking for a calm home in a quiet area. She could live with confident older teens and needs to be the only pet. Daisy is working on building confidence being left alone and is receiving medication to help with her anxieties, with Dogs Trust support available for adopters. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

4 . Domino Domino is a clever ten-year-old Lurcher who is ready for his forever home after a long wait. He is fully housetrained and settles well with patience. Domino needs an adult-only home with a secure, private garden and no other pets. He can be vocal around other dogs but is improving and happily wears his muzzle on walks. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

5 . Laddy Laddy is a gentle four-year-old Greyhound ready for his forever home. He’s a relaxed boy who loves lounging and would enjoy a quiet life. Laddy could live with older children but must be the only pet. A secure garden would be ideal for him. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

6 . Marley Marley is a gentle two-year-old Lurcher seeking a patient, loving home. Shy at first, he bonds deeply once he trusts you. Marley needs to be the only pet and would suit a home with confident older children. A secure garden is essential, and adopters must be prepared to build up his alone time very gradually. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales