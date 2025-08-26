International Dog Day: Free dog safety workshops launched in memory of whippet killed in Leeds attack
Living the Dream K9, a dog training organisation based in Otley, is launching the sessions in September to help owners recognise and respond to the risks of dog attacks.
The programme is dedicated to Basil, a 12-year-old whippet who was killed in June while out walking with his owner, David, on Milner Road, Otley.
David said: “My lovely dog Basil was killed by a tan and white pit bull type dog on Tuesday, June 3, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Milner Road.
“Basil was on his lead and the pit bull just trotted calmly over next to us and without provocation began mauling Basil’s head and neck. It still had a lead attached so I dragged it off him and tried to tie it to a fence. Unfortunately, it pulled backwards out of its lead and collar, ran straight back to finish the job, and killed my beautiful dog.
“Basil was a 12-year-old whippet – fit, healthy, soft, and non-aggressive. He did nothing to provoke the dog and didn’t even attempt to fight back. My 100 percent focus right now is to share and try to stop this from happening to anyone else’s dogs.”
The workshops will cover topics such as spotting warning signs, reducing risks while walking, and practical strategies for reacting to an attack. They are free to attend, with a pay-as-you-feel option available.
Registration is open now via Eventbrite: How to Stop a Dog Attack – In Memory of Basil.