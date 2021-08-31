Discarded tents and sleeping bags at Leeds Festival to be distributed to people in need

This year's Leeds Festival took place over the August bank holiday weekend, with performers including rappers Stormzy and AJ Tracey, singer Liam Gallagher and rock band Biffy Clyro.

Thousands of people headed to Bramham Park for the festival, the first one held since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A huge clean-up operation began at the site on Monday, August 31, as footage showed large quantities of tents and rubbish that was left behind by attendees.

Tents and sleeping bags that have been left at the Leeds Festival campsite have been collected to be redistributed to those in need.

Carl Simpson, of non-for-profit Raise the roof Hull, which helps people in need across Yorkshire, headed to the site on Monday morning.

Mr Simpson, said: "We didn't really know what to expect.

"It was the first time we'd done it and I wasn't sure whether it'd be worth us spending £30 in fuel to get there and back and not be able to find enough tents or sleeping bags to cover the cost.

"When we got there it was just mind blowing, it looked like something out of a war zone to be fair - miles and miles of tents."

Mr Simpson shot a live video at the campsite, explaining what he and the other volunteers were doing.

The video caused a big reaction on social media, accumulating more than one million views.

Many on social media were critical of festival-goers for leaving tents and sleeping bags behind, however, Mr Simpson is thankful to now have a supply of tents ready to give out.

He said: "Every year we rely solely on the public's generosity for sleeping bags and tents. in the winter, to help people literally survive the winter.