Disability British Artistic Championships 2023: Leeds gymnast overjoyed to be crowned champion
Charlie Welsh has been named British Senior Champion following a stellar performance at the championships on October 1 at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.
The event, which saw 60 junior and senior gymnasts from across the country take to the competition floor across the men’s and women’s artistic disciplines, was an incredible showcase of talent from British gymnasts.
And Charlie’s final score of 59.900 landed him at the top of the podium.
The gymnast, who used to be in a wheelchair, said: “It feels amazing. I’m really happy with what I’ve achieved. It’s been a hard competition, but so good and I get so much joy from the sport.”
He trains at Leeds Gymnastics Club, where Olympian Nile Wilson trained, along with Harry Hepworth who is currently representing Great Britain at the World Championships.
Charlie said: “It’s always great to train around the boys at the club. Everyone is so energetic and pushing each other to do their best and reach new levels.”
The newly crowned champion is now keen to get back in the gym, continuing the sport he loves, as he sets his sights on the Disability Masters next year.