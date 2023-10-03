Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie Welsh has been named British Senior Champion following a stellar performance at the championships on October 1 at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

The event, which saw 60 junior and senior gymnasts from across the country take to the competition floor across the men’s and women’s artistic disciplines, was an incredible showcase of talent from British gymnasts.

And Charlie’s final score of 59.900 landed him at the top of the podium.

Leeds gymnast Charlie Welsh is named champion at the Disability British Artistic Championships 2023. (Photo: Submitted)

The gymnast, who used to be in a wheelchair, said: “It feels amazing. I’m really happy with what I’ve achieved. It’s been a hard competition, but so good and I get so much joy from the sport.”

He trains at Leeds Gymnastics Club, where Olympian Nile Wilson trained, along with Harry Hepworth who is currently representing Great Britain at the World Championships.

Charlie said: “It’s always great to train around the boys at the club. Everyone is so energetic and pushing each other to do their best and reach new levels.”