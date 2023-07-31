Guests are invited to travel back in time this summer with White Rose Shopping Centre’s new Dino Discovery Trail.

Running from July 31 to September 3, this free family trail features 11 different dinosaurs located across the centre, including majestic brachiosaurus, breathtaking diplodocus, and even baby stegosaurus – and guests who track down all of the ferocious visitors will be rewarded with a dino-mite prize.

What’s more, the centre will host a number of Dino Days throughout August, including special performances and the chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of dinos, from the giant T-Rex and mighty Spinosaurus as well as a selection of colourful raptors, all while learning fun, fascinating facts from years gone by.

Here are some of the best photos from the exhibit, as taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme...

1 . Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre The free family trail features 11 different dinosaurs located across the centre. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre The centre will host a number of Dino Days throughout August, including special performances and the chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of dinos Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre Dinosaurs on show will include majestic brachiosaurus, breathtaking diplodocus, and even baby stegosaurus. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre Guests who track down all of the ferocious visitors will be rewarded with a dino-mite prize. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales