Dino Discovery Trail Leeds: Best pictures as prehistoric dinosaurs 'let loose' at White Rose Shopping Centre

Guests are invited to travel back in time this summer with White Rose Shopping Centre’s new Dino Discovery Trail.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

Running from July 31 to September 3, this free family trail features 11 different dinosaurs located across the centre, including majestic brachiosaurus, breathtaking diplodocus, and even baby stegosaurus – and guests who track down all of the ferocious visitors will be rewarded with a dino-mite prize.

What’s more, the centre will host a number of Dino Days throughout August, including special performances and the chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of dinos, from the giant T-Rex and mighty Spinosaurus as well as a selection of colourful raptors, all while learning fun, fascinating facts from years gone by.

Here are some of the best photos from the exhibit, as taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme...

The free family trail features 11 different dinosaurs located across the centre.

1. Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre

The free family trail features 11 different dinosaurs located across the centre. Photo: Simon Hulme

The centre will host a number of Dino Days throughout August, including special performances and the chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of dinos

2. Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre

The centre will host a number of Dino Days throughout August, including special performances and the chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of dinos Photo: Simon Hulme

Dinosaurs on show will include majestic brachiosaurus, breathtaking diplodocus, and even baby stegosaurus.

3. Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre

Dinosaurs on show will include majestic brachiosaurus, breathtaking diplodocus, and even baby stegosaurus. Photo: Simon Hulme

Guests who track down all of the ferocious visitors will be rewarded with a dino-mite prize.

4. Dino Trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre

Guests who track down all of the ferocious visitors will be rewarded with a dino-mite prize. Photo: Simon Hulme

