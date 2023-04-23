Devastated family of Leeds brewery owner Jesus Moreno launch fundraiser to cover funeral costs

Mr Moreno, the co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co, was vanished last summer, but his body was finally found by police search teams this month.

An outpouring of grief followed, and a Go Fund Me page has now been set up to cover the costs of his send-off, which will be held in May.

So far more than £1,000 has been raised, with a target of £4,000. A message from his family reads: “To all of you that have supported our continued search for Jesus Moreno, thank you.

Jesus Moreno was last captured on CCTV on August 1 last year, and then appeared to vanish. His bodily was sadly found earlier this month.

“We are all devastated to hear of his passing and were not prepared for the high costs of a funeral service. We have been inundated with well wishes and during this difficult time are reaching out to you to help.

"The service needs to be paid for by May 22 and includes the transportation of his body, cremation and service. Please consider donating, if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this challenging time.”

He was spotted on CCTV at 8.14am but after that, he disappeared. Police said it was completely out of character for Mr Moreno to not be in touch with his friends and family for such a long time.

The search for his whereabouts continued for months as family and friends waited and prayed for his safe return.

But they received the devastating news on April 14 when his body was found by a police search team close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area. Police have since confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

His funeral service will held at Cottingley Crematorium on Monday, May 22 at 12.15pm, followed by a wake at his bar, Piglove by the River on Clarence Road, Leeds Dock.