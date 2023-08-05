Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Desert Island Discs: 24 epic albums the people of Leeds could listen to forever

Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and David Bowie were all artists that made the top of the list.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

We asked our readers a very tough question – “If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, which one would you pick?”

The answers we got back ranged through many genres of music from rock to pop – people shared their love for Fleetwood Mac, Rod Stewart and Madonna.

Many of our readers pointed out that listening to one album for the rest of time would be awful and we agree but if you had to succumb to that fate we think there are some great choices for music in this article – click through and find out which albums people chose.

Paul Babs Hind said: "Hunky Dory..Bowie..the greatest lP ever made."

1. Hunky Dory

Paul Babs Hind said: "Hunky Dory..Bowie..the greatest lP ever made." Photo: Express

Peter Broderick said: "Miles Davis - Kind of Blue."

2. Kind Of Blue

Peter Broderick said: "Miles Davis - Kind of Blue." Photo: Hulton Archive

Helen Æ Redfearn said: "Listen Without Prejudice - George Michael."

3. Listen Without Prejudice

Helen Æ Redfearn said: "Listen Without Prejudice - George Michael." Photo: Gerrard

Les Edmead said: "Rumours - Fleetwood Mac."

4. Rumours

Les Edmead said: "Rumours - Fleetwood Mac." Photo: Dia Dipasupil

