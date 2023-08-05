We asked our readers a very tough question – “If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, which one would you pick?”

The answers we got back ranged through many genres of music from rock to pop – people shared their love for Fleetwood Mac, Rod Stewart and Madonna .

Many of our readers pointed out that listening to one album for the rest of time would be awful and we agree but if you had to succumb to that fate we think there are some great choices for music in this article – click through and find out which albums people chose.