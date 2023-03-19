Founded in 2019, Denim for Dementia is an annual fundraiser that encourages people to wear a piece of denim, whether it be a pair of jeans or a denim jacket, to show their support for people with the degenerative disease. This year, the event will be held on May 19.

Faye Mitchell, founder of Denim for Dementia, said: “While we're getting dressed that morning and going about our day, we're thinking of the people in our community that are living with dementia. We're raising awareness of dementia and we're also raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

“It's important because there's a lot of stigma around the illness – that it only affects people that are of an older age, and is a natural form of ageing. It's not. Anyone at any point in their life could get dementia. It's an illness of the brain, disease of the brain.”In a boost to her efforts, Leeds Rhinos have declared their support for the day – and are encouraging local schools to dress in denim too. Every school that participates will be put into a prize draw and the Rhinos will visit the winning school for a meet and greet session, with an opportunity for the children to take along memorabilia and get autographs.

Faye Mitchell and her mum, Carol, who had been living with dementia when she died. Picture: Simon Hulme

“I'm not just urging schools,” added Faye. “I know they've got the incentive behind it with the Rhinos competition, but it's just to encourage any businesses and care homes that want to do it.”

Through voluntary contributions, Denim for Dementia has raised around £120,000 for Alzheimer’s Society over the years. Faye hopes to make this year’s event the most successful yet as a tribute to her mum, who recently died after battling the disease for 10 years.

Faye said: "While dementia is more common among an older population, there have been cases of teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s with the disease too. People make fun of the illness and I'd like to get away from that. We've got to remember it's a terminal illness. You don't get better from it. It's a very cruel, cruel disease.”