Demolition begins on Wakefield’s former Wilko store

The demolition of the former Wilko store on Kirkgate has begun, paving the way for new city centre redevelopment.

The building, last occupied by Wilko’s, was purpose built in the late 1960s as a Tesco supermarket.

A number of other vacant properties along Kirkgate are also included in this first phase of demolition.

Scaffolding has been installed around the site as work to remove internal services and utilities connected to the buildings is carried out.

The next stage in the demolition process will involve taking down the former Wilko store, along with buildings numbered 111 to 119 Kirkgate.

Kirkgate is part of a £24.9 million regeneration project aimed at revitalising the southern entrance to the city centre.

It sits alongside the new housing development currently under construction on the former Chantry House site. Current plans for Kirkgate are to make space for future new housing opportunities.

Demolition will complete in 2026.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The redevelopment of Kirkgate is a key part of the ouncil’s long-term strategy to revitalise the city centre, attract investment, and support a sustainable future.

“City centres are changing. Driven by the decline of traditional retail due to online shopping, we need to move towards creating more housing, leisure, and culture that will help retail thrive.

"We’re planning for the future so our high streets can adapt to how the economy is changing. Kirkgate is just one part of our plan.

“I think everyone will agree that the old Wilko’s building has had its day and it’s time to move on.

"While we have a way to go to see this site deliver its full potential, this first phase demolition is moving us in the right direction.”