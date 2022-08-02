Delight in Pudsey as junior football team wins £182,000 grant for widespread improvements

Contractors will soon be starting work by spraying off the grassed area where the pitches are going to be improved in readiness for the groundworks to commence.

The area will be fenced off whilst the hard works are taking place and will allow the grass to establish.

Once all the work is completed, the storage container and the welfare building will be added which will provide toilets and a kitchen for the teams to use.

Queens Park pitches cc Dawn Seary

A council report published last week says the total cost of the project is £192,901.80.

The club has put £10,374.80 towards the work - with the contract awarded to Cleveland Land Services for the pitch improvement works and 12-month maintenance programme at Queens Park.

Ian Dent chairman of Pudsey Juniors, said: "We have been working for many years to improve facilities at Queens Park for the club to use and I’m looking forward to seeing the project completed."

The works are expected to take around six weeks to complete.

A council report published last week in relation to the works states: "The project will make a huge difference to local junior football through the pitch improvement work, which will greatly enhance the quality of the grass pitches in Queens Park.

"This will reduce the number of matches being postponed due to having better quality pitches and better drainage, along with an enhanced maintenance programme.

“The welfare unit will enable Pudsey Juniors to generate income for the club by providing refreshments for their players and spectators and will provide toilet facilities to ensure it meets safeguarding and equality standards.”

More than 150 young players and coaches are expected to benefit from the improvements, with the pitches due to be used from the 2023/24 season.