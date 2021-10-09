Applicant CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd's H3G had submitted a planning application for a mast, wraparound cabinet, and three additional equipment cabinets on a small patch of grass adjacent to a home in Uppermoor Pudsey.

A large list of residents voiced their disgust at the proposals.

The height of the mast would have been double the roof of the neighbouring house, which is 9m high according to the plans.

A small patch of grass adjacent to a home in Uppermoor Pudsey was due to be the site of the mast. Pic: Google

One resident of the street sent a strong objection to the planning committee.

They described the mast plans as "a total eye sore to the area".

It reads: "I wish to strongly object to this application as it will have a detrimental effect on my house, the surrounding houses and community.

"It will be a total eye sore to the area.

"A previous owner of my house donated this land back to the council and re-built the boundary wall diagonally to make the junction safer for the community as there must have been a number of accidents on the junction of Alexandra Road and Uppermoor.

"I feel sure that it was stated in the deeds that this land was to be used for a public grassed area and a public bench only!

"I am sure the previous owner would not have donated the land back to the council for them to allow something like this; that would be harmful to the area and will have such a negative effect upon a house that he once owned!"

Other residents agreed with the stance and believed the mast would have been a detriment to the area.

One said: "Surely we don’t want this industrial looking huge installation on our small tree lined main road through the town?”

A statement within the planning application read: "H3G (Three) is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services.

"In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities."

In a joint statement submitted in objection, Pudsey councillors Simon and Dawn Seary said the designs would "constitute a blot on the landscape".

The objection read: "We have concerns about the location of the mast and communication cabinets, which would be in close proximity to the conservation area of Pudsey, on a small green grassed area and it is in a very heavily built up residential area.

"Whilst there is clearly a need and demand for such infrastructure, the design, location and appearance of the cabinets and mast would not be in keeping with the area and would constitute a blot on the landscape if approved in their current form."

The proposed location for the mast would have been within 500m of both Pudsey Waterloo Primary School and Greenside Primary School.

However, Leeds Council has now rejected the plans and submitted a report.

The report states: "The Local Planning Authority consider that the proposed development would be unacceptably sited and would appear as an incongruous and visually over-bearing form of development, by virtue of its height and bulk, within its immediate context.

"The mast and associated equipment would be sited on a small and intimate grass verge that acts as a small amenity space for passing pedestrians as well as adding to the verdant and residential characteristics of the immediate area.

"In addition the mast would be sited directly adjacent to housing that terminate well below the 18m of the mono-pole, and the proposed scale and appearance would provide a poor focal point within its context, and subsequently result in an incongruous and unduly prominent form of development."

An appeal could be lodged within a six month period.

The applicants are requested to remove any site notices related to this application from outside the property to which the application relates, according to the report.

Residents took to social media to share their delight at the news.

One said: "I can’t tell you how happy I am.

"Good news at last."

Another added: "Amazing news!"

Applicant CK Hutchison Networks has been contacted for comment.

_