"Incredible response" from Farsley community as Deeva owner gathers supplies to help Ukrainians

Deeva restaurant in Farsley has long been associated with charitable causes and the Ukrainian appeal is no exception.

Zulfi Hussain, owner of Deeva on the town street, reached out to his customers via social media last week for donations.

Zulfi Hussain owner of Deeva reached out to his customers via social media last week for donations. The response was incredible.

He said "the response was incredible".

“The whole of the community has got together and we have been overwhelmed with items", Zulfi added.

Working together with the Halifax Ukraininan community, Deeva has now donated a huge array of items from blankets and clothes to medical supplies from local residents.

The appeal is ongoing and people continue to come in with their donations, Zulfi said.

" A cup of tea is always on hand", he added.

"Many people have also given their time to help with the sorting, boxing and labelling."

The appeal is now focusing on the following items: Female products, children’s medicines, adult medical supplies, first aid kits as well as walking aids.

"If you have any items to donate Deeva is open everyday from 5pm until late", Zulfi said.

The next delivery will be leaving Halifax next Thursday so to guarantee “the drop” Deeva are asking for donations for before Tuesday March 15.