Dedicated vet practice celebrates ‘hospital’ status recognition

Dedicated colleagues at a veterinary practice are celebrating after it received the most prestigious seal of approval.

Arundell Vets has been awarded Veterinary Hospital status following an inspection by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Hospital status is the top accreditation under the RCVS’s Practice Standards Scheme and shows that Arundell Vets in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, meets the highest UK standards for its premises, team, equipment, health and safety, hygiene, training and the dispensing of medication.

The RCVS-run voluntary scheme offers peace of mind to clients and helps pet owners make a more informed choice when selecting where to take their poorly pooch.

Practice manager Claire Coppin holding the RCVS Veterinary Hospital certificate with colleagues

Practices sign up to undergo rigorous inspections every four years to maintain the kitemark and are also the subject of spot-checks between assessments.

The practice opened its state-of-the-art site in Kirk Sandall in 2020, boasting two operating theatres, a dental room and the latest high-tech equipment, including a digital imaging suite with ultrasound and x-ray.

It has four consulting rooms, a prep room, an isolation unit, dedicated cat and dog waiting areas along with separate dog, cat, and isolation wards.

The hospital has the facilities to be able hospitalise patients for 24 hours a day and to perform a variety of orthopaedic and advanced soft tissue surgeries. These include treating issues such as BOAS (brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome) – a condition that affects short-nosed breeds of dogs and cats, as well as wounds, cruciate ligament ruptures and abdominal conditions.

Arundell Vets has also invested in training and equipment to be able to offer laparoscopic surgeries, allowing them to offer minimally invasive neutering which have a quicker recovery time compared to traditional open surgery, and liver biopsies to diagnose liver conditions.

Arundell Vets Clinical Director Christina Groves said: “We are very proud to announce our Kirk Sandall site has achieved RCVS hospital status which reflects our passion to always aim for the highest standard of clinical care, and which shows we can investigate, treat and hospitalise routine as well as more complex cases.

“We’re really happy to be able to provide our patients with an excellent routine standard of care with state-of-the-art facilities which we are continuing to invest in all the time. Our skilled team members have a wide variety of experience and interests, meaning we can also care for more complex patients and perform more advanced procedures and investigations.”

Practice manager Claire Coppin said: “It was a whole team effort to achieve veterinary hospital status, from our reception team to our clinical colleagues, which also highlights our ability to offer great customer care to our clients too.”

Arundell Vets has been caring for pets in Doncaster and the surrounding area since 2006 and also has a surgery at Toll Bar. It is part of VetPartners, which is made up of some of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, mixed and farm practices and animal healthcare companies.