Alan Cameron

Alan, 61, who died at a London hospital after a short illness, was a popular figure with a wide range of interests.

Born in Glasgow in 1960, Alan was a pupil at St Aloysius College in the city and then took a degree in English and Classical Literature at Edinburgh University.

While a student, Alan worked in a variety of jobs, including as a labourer, vanboy, stevedore and nightwatchman.

He spent the summers working on a newspaper in Gibraltar.

After graduating, Alan was a civil servant in Edinburgh for a short spell before moving to Preston in 1987 to study journalism.

He joined the Newton and Golborne News in 1987 as a reporter, leaving in 1989 to become a sub-editor on the Chester Chronicle, then new evening paper Chester Tonight.

Alan headed back to Scotland to work as a sub editor on the Aberdeen Evening Express before returning south to Yorkshire in 1992, first to Shipley and then to his beloved Bingley, to work as production editor on the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

He had a short spell as communications manager for Railtrack in York confirmed before a move to the Edinburgh Evening News in 1995.

He became deputy features editor and chief sub-editor at the Edinburgh paper and then in before moving back to Yorkshire in 2000 when became a sub-editor on the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He progressed to become the YEP deputy production editor and was then appointed assistant editor, overseeing all aspects of the newspaper's production.

Travel was one of Alan's passions and he enjoyed his next job in Norway, where he worked for Upstream Oslo, a media company, specialising in the oil and gas industry.

He relocated to the company's London office a couple of years ago.

He is survived by his daughters, Sally and Rose; sisters Moira and Anne and brother John.

Former YEP editor Paul Napier said: "Alan was an immensely creative, talented production journalist with a keen sense of what was needed to turn a good story into a brilliant one.

"He had a knack for building beautiful pages, guaranteed to catch the eye.

"While he was proud of starting out in the regional news business at a time when print was all consuming, he became a keen advocate of the opportunities presented by digital technology and was closely involved in the development of the Evening Post's website.

"Alan was a great presence in the newsroom in Leeds and will be remembered very fondly by his many colleagues and friends on both the Yorkshire Evening Post and its sister, The Yorkshire Post."