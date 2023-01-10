[jim-nas-tiks] is the latest addition at Dean Clough, further expanding its mixed-use proposition that already combines office space and retail/leisure amenities with diverse arts and cultural attractions.

Formerly known as Matt’s Gym Club which operated at Trinity Academy in Halifax, [jim-nas-tiks] was evolved following the pandemic lock down by former Great Britain gymnast and national number two, Matthew Brooks and his wife Kirsty.

With 560 existing members, the new space will allow further growth with the very latest Olympic standard equipment and expert tuition.

The concept of [jim-nas-tiks] is focused around providing non-competitive physical activity to allow young people to thrive and improve their self-esteem, happiness, and confidence. The name itself relates to how children would spell by phonics and the brand positioning uses stick people to demonstrate activities.

The deal has been made possible thanks to the flexibility of the landlord, Dean Clough Limited, which has shared the £150,000 fit out costs with Matthew and Kirsty. The listed building, which required planning consent for change of use had been unused for a number of years. Major works include structural alterations, new access routes to car parking, external fascia cleaning and significant internal installations including a new split-level floor.

Matthew said: “Never in our dreams could we have imagined being able to secure a space in such an established place within a vibrant community. The fact that the landlord has offered great flexibility, and even shared the costs for fit out, shows that they are also invested in making our venture a success and can see the value of our offer to the existing Dean Clough community.

“We hope to be able to grow our membership by 30-50% over time and will offer the facility for private hire and children’s parties as well as a broad range of classes for all levels of ability. Our new space will also include a spectator’s area, café and engaging vintage display.

“We want kids to come to [jim-nas-tiks] because they love it, not because they get medals, certificates, or badges. We use gymnastics as a tool to boost children’s self-esteem and confidence whilst also improving fitness and strength. Hopefully the experience they have with us will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “We are delighted to share the news that [jim-nas-tiks] is joining the family here at Dean Clough. Whilst much of our space has been transformed to offer high quality workspace of various sizes and flexible terms, we are always mindful of providing a good balance of amenity for not just our occupiers, but also the wider Halifax community.”

