A brand-new day club concept is launching in Leeds city centre this summer.

The launch of the day club concept has been the success story of 2024 with events providing the hospitality industry a much-needed boost, in the face of multiple nightclub closures and festival cancellations.

The first of its kind in Leeds is being held at Victoria Gate Casino on Eastgate on Saturday, July 6, and aims to take the concept to the next level with world class DJs and next level production.

The launch of 5 O’ Clock Club will see stellar producer and DJ Grant Nelson flying in to perform supported by Leeds mainstay DJs Curtis Zack and Christian Appleby.

Promoter and DJ Curtis Zack said: “The increase in day events is something we have been keeping an eye on, but up to now there hasn’t been any real credible regular events in Leeds. This is something The 5 O’Clock Club will address with Grant Nelson playing the opening and we are already working on line ups for the rest of the year.