Pup Up Cafe is bringing its Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour 2022 to the city, promising festive activities, treat stations and unlimited ‘puppuccinos’. The event will be held at Revolution Electric Press on November 20.

Sausage dogs will get a free Christmas present on arrival and there will be treats, local dog businesses offering Dachshund-related goods, tunnels, ball pits and more. Humans can grab a drink at the bar while their pooches explore.

Pup Up Cafe first came to Leeds in 2019 and has grown in size – with thousands of dogs visiting events across the country, from Blackpool to Bournemouth. More than 2,000 sausage dogs visited the last Christmas Dachshund party in Leeds.

Pup Up Cafe's Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour will be held at Revolution Leeds, Electric Press, on November 20