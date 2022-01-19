"Dark craft with nine lights in a V shape": UFO spotted over skies of Leeds as enthusiast reveals sightings

Ash Ellis, 34, is a retail supervisor who runs UFOIdentified.co.uk - which in October held the biggest UFO conference in the UK in 2021 in Preston.

The group also holds the biggest database of current-day UFO sightings reported in the UK, of which we have details of 412 sightings reported in 2021.

Speaking to the YEP, Ash revealed Yorkshire as a region accounted for 63 reports, the second highest in the UK behind the North West.

credit: UFOIdentified.co.uk

Their data is taken from UFO reports made to various organisations including UFOIdentified, MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) and BUFORA (British UFO Network).

In Leeds, seven sightings were made in 2021 according to the group.

These include one sighting in June where two thin, black curved elongated triangles, flying above nearby houses and then stopping in mid-air were reported.

In November, a dark craft with nine lights in a V shape flying silently and slowly overhead was also spotted by a Leeds resident.

The Royal Air Force was responsible for handling and recording all reports regarding UFOs until 2009 - due to 'no evidence of a threat'.

Leeds based sightings:

January: Red and white spherical triangular shape of light moving quickly downwards and across the sky, disappearing and reappearing elsewhere in the sky (Source: NUFORC)

April : Object in the sky kept flashing, disappearing and then reappearing more than 20 times over a 10 minute period (Source: West Yorkshire Police)

June: Two thin, black curved elongated triangles, flying above nearby houses and then stopped in mid-air (Source: UFOIdentified - witness sketch attached)

June: Black triangle shaped object observed around 300-500ft up, moving at a constant high speed from south to north, no noise or lights visible (Source: MUFON)

October: Clear triangle with lights on each point, hovering in place around 200mtrs high near to the A1 (Source: UFOIdentified)

Bright white/blue sphere with a shimmer around the edge, distorted as if through clouds but it was a clear sky, moving around 5 times the speed of a helicopter (Source: UFOIdentified)

November: Dark craft with nine lights in a V shape flying silently and slowly overhead approx 1k-2k feet up (Source: MUFON)