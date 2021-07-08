Danny Malin, 41, has become a Youtube star recently with his extremely popular 'Rate my takeaway' channel - racking up an astonishing number of subscribers in just a few months. ALL CC: Rate My Takeaway

Danny Malin 41, has become a Youtube star recently with his extremely popular 'Rate my takeaway' channel - racking up an astonishing number of subscribers in just a few months.

His visits to eateries have caused a huge stir and surge in orders, helping the businesses at a vital time for the industry.

The Fleece in Farsley was the latest venue on Danny's travels across Yorkshire and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He set up his table outside the pub - complete with England flag - just hours before the team's crunch match against Denmark.

Danny tried a new menu choice of a Yorkshire Pudding filled with multiple different toppings.

He said it could be "one of the best things he had ever seen".

Danny added: "Beautiful fries.

"Beautiful cheese. Beautiful gravy.

"I am telling you now tell Southgate to get the team up here, take his waistcoat off and get into a proper Yorkshire meal.

"Sticking them in a Yorkshire Pudding, for a fat Yorkshire lad like me, it can't get any better."

Malin is now one of the most popular food reviewers on the platform.

Speaking to the YEP in May, Danny said: "People have just sort of warmed to me to be honest and it’s been quite humbling to have people commenting about how I am as a person and how nice I am coming across on the Rate My Takeaway videos.

“I’m staying grounded at the moment, I don’t want to rush into things and I am who I am but it is nice to be walking about and people now wanting selfies and pictures with me.

“In such a short space of time I’ve gone from being just that fat, jolly fellow at the market to this, but I think the best thing about it is that the people I’ve spoken to say my videos have helped them through the tough times.

“That, for me, is all I really want out of it - I want to help people and bring a bit of joy to their lives.”