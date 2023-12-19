As party season is in full swing, Leeds YouTube star Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his tips on where to shop in his exclusive column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since I was a young fat lad I’ve called my builders bum my “knackercracker” because I’m always trying to put t’old knackercracker away. I have to be mindful that clothes I buy aren’t going to make matters worse for my physique.

After all, I don’t want my keckers falling down during filming. I also don’t want t’old belly hang at a posh do with a shirt that’s too short. If I’m not in jogging bottoms with an expandable waistline, which are my go-to, its jeans or trousers but a belt is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m mostly about light layers up top, because most nice jackets won’t zip up on me. Believe it or not I am followed by thousands of chunky men who ask me where to shop for their clothes.

Danny Malin has shared his tips for finding clothes that fit as a 'big bloke' - and where to shop in Yorkshire (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Here are my recommendations for where to shop if you’re a big bloke.

Slater Menswear in Leeds, Hull and York

For suits, head to Slaters. I love going to the one in Leeds and I ask for Sean who will sort you right out, from kilts to dinner jackets. They even suited and booted me for my wedding.

Plus, they not only kitted me out but all of my groomsmen from head to toe, quite literally, because we bought our full suits and ties, Yorkshire flat caps, belts and shoes from Slater. Sean even showed me how to fold a pocket handkerchief using some cardboard.

Frank Bird in Barnsley and Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don’t have many fond clothing memories from my younger years because many of them involved things not fitting or seams splitting. That’s not to mention all the sniggers I’ve had from shops over the years, giving me the Pretty Woman treatment.

One happy memory I do have is of spending my first wages before a night out at Frank Bird menswear. This is an independent store that sells top designer gear which they can tailor in store too. Plus they’re super friendly.

They kitted me out for Barnsley Fashion Week, where I was hosting and modelling on the catwalk for Frank Bird. I wore a Boss tracksuit, then a Belstaff jacket with designer jeans and a T-shirt and finally a suit.

What’s great with their suits and clothes is that they will tailor them in store for you.

Plain by Seye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a completely bespoke suit, I have to recommend Seye Adeola from Morley who designs his suits using AI technology.

I love supporting new independent designers and brands to give them a step up in life. I'll definitely be going to Seye to get something quirky made.

Ravensport x Rate My Takeaway merch

As I say, however, my go-to gear is jogging bottoms and a hoodie. I had been fed up with only having one option in mainstream sports shops, which gave me the idea when Rate My Takeaway went viral to make my own gear with Brett from Ravensport who’s based in Dewsbury.

Over the years we’ve designed some weird and wonderful apparel which have stirred a lot of interest. So much so, that we’ve created our own line of merchandise with some of my favourite catch phrases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me, as long as something fits well and feels good, I’d encourage everyone to dress as flamboyant as they feel because your clothes really do represent different parts of your personality.