Danny Malin: 'I'm swapping takeaways on my sofa for sleepless nights DJing in Ibiza this summer'
and live on Freeview channel 276
In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, YouTube sensation and director of LDC Radio Danny Mei Lan Malin prepares for late nights in Ibiza as he reflects on his favourite party hotspots in Leeds.
I’ve been invited to DJ in Ibiza this summer with the team at LDC Radio. It’s ironic because these days I’m in bed for 8pm when people start going out and I get up at 5am when most people are rolling home from the clubs.
But there are places I will be a ‘dirty stop out’ for in West Yorkshire.
When it comes to getting my dancing shoes on I enjoy a good rave at Beaverworks, where we host special nights through LDC. It’s a mixture of 20-60 year old ravers with bars, two DJ sets and a burger van.
We’ve got our fourth birthday party there too in May. I used to love a burger on a night out back in my own youth at Regent’s Palace and Pharaohs in Barnsley.
One person who also remembers those days is DJ Stephanie Hirst, also from the tarn. These days I love her Belters Live events she holds in West Yorkshire. Better still they start early so I’m in bed by midnight.
If I want some dancing fun in Leeds I head to Terry George’s Bar Fibre.
If I want something a bit more chilled however, I enjoy a night at Victoria Gate Casino. Recently I went there after a Channel 4 party at Flamboyance bar to sing on stage and wind down. I make the most of their free cups of tea and coffee.
Nearby if I’m wanting some top food and entertainment, Habbibi is the place to be.
The first time I went here I was invited by Abdu Rozik after going to the Misfits boxing match at Leeds First Direct Arena.
I love the arena, I’ve seen lots of Leeds talent there including boxer Josh Warrington.
This week Peter Kay will be performing there. I’ve got to wait until summer to see him but I will be walking Leeds Bare Knuckle boxer Scott McHugh into the ring at the weekend.
I love nothing more than being sat on my sofa watching TV and ordering a takeaway for the family - and fortunately I’ve got a six month old baby to help me prepare for sleepless nights in Ibiza.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.