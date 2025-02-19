Danny Malin: As a reviewer in Leeds I want to celebrate restaurants - instead of bashing businesses
It’s easy for everyone to feel like a food critic nowadays with all these online review platforms, but I wish people stopped to think before they posted.
There are often hardworking family-based businesses behind them - but people are quick to complain online and not actually deal with the issue in person.
As a reviewer, I want to be honest to help customers and also help the business to improve, or celebrate what they do.
You always need to see the context behind a place before you judge it. Is this a cheap and cheerful cafe, a mid-range place, or a high-end fine dining kind of joint?
I often get criticised on my channel Rate My Takeaway for giving too many glowing reviews, but what people don’t realise is I go off recommendations. I don’t want to give a bad review. I don't get a kick out of ruining a business, but I will always be honest because some recommended places aren’t up to par.
I also shout about those who are doing great things, especially those contributing to the local community.
Last week, I mentioned I was taking our lass to Habibis on the rooftop of Victoria Leeds. What I didn’t realise is that every time we’ve visited over the past year, a percentage of what we’ve paid has gone to charity.
They told me they’ve donated more than £25,000 for children living in poverty. They’ve also given huge sums to Dickies Gym in Batley to help families afford boxing sessions for their kids, and they’ve helped the ZiZi Foundation, Homeless Street Angels, and Lawefield Lane School to name but a few.
In tough times for the hospitality industry, we need to sing - quite literally - from the rooftops about all the incredible work in our communities.
Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to celebrating the best of the best as a judge at this year’s Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards, which will be held on March 10.
