Dad's heartbreaking tribute to 'wonderful, funny and loving' Leeds schoolboy who took his own life

Layth Maumoniat, 12, tragically died last week.

Dad-of-three Ali Maumoniat told the YEP, that his son had been having a difficult time at school in the days leading up to his death.

In 2020, aged just 10, Layth sadly lost his mother to suicide, a loss that dad Ali explained hit Layth and his two siblings hard.

The year seven pupil at Allerton High School was sadly found dead by his older sister.

"He was such a wonderful, wonderful boy. He was the funniest boy and I don't know how I am going to live without my son." Ali said.

"Just last week we watched the Tyson Fury fight and the next day me and him played a game of football. We were just having so much fun."

Ali described Layth as a very popular boy who loved nothing more than spending time with his family and his friends.

"His mum's passing was hard on him, all of them, it was hard on all his siblings. Especially the way that she passed." he said.

In the days following the schoolboy's death, his friends from school organised a balloon release, with hundreds turning out with blue and white balloons.

Ali and family held a funeral for Layth on Wednesday (May 4) at Leeds Grand Mosque in Woodsley Road, Hyde Park.

"Allah gave me my beautiful boy Layth 12 yrs ago but sadly I today have to return him back to his Lord where he'll be with the rest of the angels and reunited with his mum." Ali posted to his Facebook page.

Following his passing hundreds of people from across Leeds have been in touch sending well wishes to the family.

"I've had a lot of support from my family, we have such a big family and the community, everyone around here where I live. A lot of love and a lot of support." Ali said.