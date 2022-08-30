Dad's fury over drug pipes as prizes at Leeds family fair
A furious dad has hit out at a ‘family-friendly’ funfair in a Leeds park with drug paraphernalia being given away as prizes.
Danny Walker visited the fair at Roundhay Park on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter, but was horrified the prizes on offer in the popular coin-pusher games machine, including cannabis pipes, grinders for breaking up the drug and cannabis leaf-emblazoned lighters.
Mr Walker, 35, and from the Seacroft area, said: “It’s disgusting, it’s promoting drugs.
"It is supposed to be a family funfair.
"I spoke to the manager who said they would take them out but he was quite flippant about it.
"They said that it was just the prizes they were given, but it doesn’t mean they have to put them in there.
“I was just shocked when I saw them. There were other prizes but the majority had cannabis on them.
"When they’re promoting it at a family fair, kids will think it’s alright to do it.”
Run by Evans, the fair has been on the site at Roundhay Park since August 18 and closed yesterday.
The poster claimed it was “outdoor fun for all the family”.
The fair’s organisers been contacted for a comment.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Leeds City Council has said they are taking the issue seriously.
They said: "While the council is not responsible for the operation of stalls hosted by third party operators, we will be contacting the organisers as soon as possible to discuss this matter and ensure that activity at the funfair is in line with our values."