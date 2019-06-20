Dad gets son's heart surgery scar tattooed on his chest to show him 'it's something to be proud of'

A dad has pledged the ultimate support for his son - by getting the six-year-old's scar from heart surgery tattooed on his chest.

Martin Watts got inked with the dramatic battle scar after son Joey underwent the life-saving open heart surgery at Leeds Children's Hospital four weeks ago to widen his aorta.

Martin Watts has had his son Joey's heart surgery scar tattooed on his chest.

The operation was carried out after Joey was diagnosed with a condition called Supravalvular Aortic Stenosis.

It comes as the Children's Heart Surgery Fund urge previous patients of heart surgery to show and celebrate their battle scars with a selfie on Friday, which is National Selfie Day.

Those with scars from previous surgery are encouraged to post their snaps with the hashtag #ScarSelfie to inspire one another and share their stories.

Joey's family said they are fully behind the campaign after Martin decided to get the scar tattoo to show him it's something to be proud of.

Mum Leanne said: "All of these warriors should be proud of their scars and all they achieve in life.

“We have another little boy called Harley with the same condition who will also be having surgery in the near future.

"So to us this is an amazing thing to do to spread awareness, and maybe encourage a few more people help to fundraise for such a fantastic cause.”

Sharon Milner, CEO of CHSF, said: ”We fully understand that showing a scar picture is a very personal decision, and not for everyone. However we have run this campaign in previous years and know the positive message it brings.

"We are blown away by the bravery and resilience of the hundreds of CHD patients who undergo open heart surgery and life-saving procedures at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit every day - like Joey.

"This campaign is one way of celebrating the incredible stories of these heart warriors. Please do take part if you can, and support our wonderful cause by way of donations."