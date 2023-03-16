Ruby was 45 days pregnant when she was rushed to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield after injuring her back trying to jump on to a pouffe. Her back problem quickly deteriorated and progressed into paraplegia, meaning her legs were not moving at all.

An MRI or CT scan under general anaesthesia would have posed a risk to Ruby and her puppies and the babies were still too young to be born via a caesarean section. There was a difficult balance between trying to manage Ruby’s condition without causing any lasting damage whilst also not compromising the welfare of the puppies.

Michal Mol, a resident in neurology and neurosurgery at Paragon, conducted a neurological exam and decided the best course of action was pain relief, fluid therapy, strict cage rest and physiotherapy. Ruby began walking after just seven days and went on to have five puppies – one of which has been named Michal.

Michal has been named after a hero vet.

Ruby’s owner, Claire Bennett, who is keeping one puppy and finding good homes for the others, said: “Michal remained calm and measured when he was faced with a difficult situation. His decision making proved to be crucial in helping Ruby on the road to recovery, so naming one of the puppies after him is the least we can do.

“She’s still regaining the use of her back legs and she can get around. She’s five years old soon but she’s being retired and won’t be having any more puppies. She needs a good rest after all she’s been through.”

Vet Michal said: “I’m deeply honoured that one of Ruby’s puppies has been named after me. It was a complicated case due to Ruby’s advanced pregnancy, considered alongside her owners concern for her welfare which meant the number of options available to help her were limited.

“However, we deduced what would be the best course of action without the need for surgery and Ruby responded very well. It was only a matter of days before she was able to take her first few steps unaided.”