They had left the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire four days earlier on the Jo Cox Way bike ride, joined by Ms Leadbeater who put her own pedal power into this year’s fifth-anniversary ride when she cycled the first leg Cleckheaton to Buxton, Derbyshire.

The race finished at Flat Iron Square, Southwark yesterday following overnight stops in Buxton, Derbyshire, Market Bosworth, Leicestershire, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, and Uxbridge, Middlesex.

Cyclists arrived at Flat Iron Square after winding their way southbound through towns and villages, keeping Jo’s legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and the projects she championed.

MP Kim Leadbeater and parents, Gordon and Jean, welcome cyclists to London, four days after they left West Yorkshire.