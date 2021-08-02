Cyclists on memory bike ride for Jo Cox arrive in London after leaving West Yorkshire 280 miles and four days ago

MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, greeted 70 cyclists as they pedalled into London last night after completing a 280-mile bike ride in memory of her sister.

By Emma Ryan
Monday, 2nd August 2021

They had left the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire four days earlier on the Jo Cox Way bike ride, joined by Ms Leadbeater who put her own pedal power into this year’s fifth-anniversary ride when she cycled the first leg Cleckheaton to Buxton, Derbyshire.

The race finished at Flat Iron Square, Southwark yesterday following overnight stops in Buxton, Derbyshire, Market Bosworth, Leicestershire, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, and Uxbridge, Middlesex.

Cyclists arrived at Flat Iron Square after winding their way southbound through towns and villages, keeping Jo’s legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and the projects she championed.

MP Kim Leadbeater and parents, Gordon and Jean, welcome cyclists to London, four days after they left West Yorkshire.

After congratulating the cyclists on their arrival in London, joined by her parents Gordon and Jean, Kim helped to kick off Bankside’s activities for this year’s Great Get Together – part of a nationwide network of events reflecting Jo’s values.

