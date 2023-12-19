An owner and dog from West Yorkshire are set to be compete at the prestigious Crufts dog show.

Emma Wallis, 40, from Castleford, and her dog, Stockyard Ruffstock Rodeo (Dodger) are heading to crufts 2024. Picture: Yulia Titovets

Emma Wallis, 40, from Castleford, and her dog, Stockyard Ruffstock Rodeo (Dodger), an Australian Shepherd, won the Crufts Large Novice ABC (Anything But Collie) Semi-Final, qualifying the pair for the final held at Crufts 2024, the world’s greatest dog show, run by The Kennel Club in March.

The pair will be heading to Crufts after being crowned in the Semi-Final hosted by The Kennel Club and sponsored by Agria at The London International Horse Show at ExCeL London on Sunday, December 17. The judge this year was Paul Hinchley, with assistant judge, Leslie Osborne.

Proud owner Emma, said of her achievement: “Dodger has met all my expectations and I am excited to go the final at Crufts.”

The Crufts Semi-Final consisted of two rounds, a jumping round and an agility round. The top eight competing dogs and handlers who earned the highest combined score across both rounds have qualified for the final taking place at Crufts in March.

Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, said: “This is the first time we have held the Crufts Semi-Finals at The London International Horse Show and the excitement was incredibly high! Well done to all competing dogs and their owners for showing great skill in the arena.