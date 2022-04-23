Caroline Day's daughter Connie Annakin, six, suffers from Batten Disease - a rare genetic disorder which has already robbed her of her ability to walk, talk and play, and will ultimately rob her of her life.

Her only window on the world was her iPad, which was kept in a pink, sparkly case - but this was stolen by heartless yobs during a burglary at their Farsley home this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connie Annakin with mum Caroline Day.

Although a replacement iPad has since been purchased for Connie, her mum has said she couldn't believe he thieves could be so cruel.

"It's not about the money," Caroline said. "It's about the fact somebody could steal from a child that's ill.

"She has forgotten how to play with her toys, has forgotten how to walk and how to talk. It is imperative that she has something she enjoys while she can enjoy it.

"Her favourite programmes are Peppa Pig and Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom. The characters in those programmes are as real to her as we are, so when they cry, she will cry her eyes out. She is really involved and invested in what she is watching.

"It's like her lifeline, that iPad."

Connie requires regular treatments at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, and requires a wheelchair and epilepsy medication. Mum Caroline believes the thieves must have known the iPad belonged to a child with a disability, as her medications and wheelchair were in full view of where it was taken.

"It was obviously her iPad because it was in a pink sparkly case," added Caroline. "Since then they have been trying to log in to her iCloud and download things, because I get the text notifications."

The thieves took other items, including Connie's grandma's engagement ring, as she was also stopping over at the house on the night of the burglary.

An emotionally exhausted Caroline said: "I would say [to the thieves] 'where is your conscience to steal from a child with a fatal illness? Don't you think she's had enough taken away? Isn't enough her losing her life without her losing the small amount of possessions that actually mean something to her?'"

West Yorkshire Police put out an appeal, stating the burglary took place at an address in Coal Hill Lane, between midnight and 4.30am on Tuesday, April 19.

It added: "The silver i-Pad, which was in a pink sparkly case, belonged to a six-year-old girl with severe disabilities for which she requires regular hospital visits. Her i-pad was her main source of entertainment."

The other items stolen included a gold flower leaf style engagement ring, a silver and gold ring, bank cards, an iphone 7, and £76.

One of the stolen bank cards was used in an attempt to withdraw money from an ATM at Tesco Express in Half Mile Lane, Stanningley, at about 4am.

Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are investigating the incident and anyone with any information that could assist in tracing any of the stolen goods or identifying those responsible is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220207607 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat