Crowds flock to explore Leeds Jurassic Trail before dinosaurs become extinct

Thousands have flocked to explore the Leeds Jurassic Trail, catching a glimpse of the giant dinosaurs inhabiting the city centre before they become extinct.

More than 75,000 people have grabbed a map and explored the free prehistoric trail since it launched at the start of the summer holidays.

The UK’s first ever city centre animatronic dinosaur trail features full size moving dinosaurs across five locations including three major shopping centres and a market.

75,000 trails were originally printed, but after just three weeks another 20,000 had to be ordered and are now in use due to overwhelming demand from visitors.

Visitors can still see the beasts in all their glory until Sunday September 1, with accompanying activities being held in St John’s Centre and Corn Exchange.

And Opera North’s orchestra will also be performing live versions of music from Jurassic Park at Trinity Leeds on Tuesday August 26 at 12.30pm, 1.15pm and 2pm.

The dinosaurs and locations include:

* 11m long apatosaurus at Victoria Leeds

* 18m long T-Rex at Trinity Leeds shopping centre

* 7m long triceratops at Merrion Centre

* 8m long carnotaurus in Leeds Kirkgate Market

* 2m tall caged raptor installation in Trinity Leeds’ street food venue, Trinity Kitchen

* 4m long walking T-Rex at St John’s Shopping Centre and Leeds Corn Exchange

LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) has teamed up with the three separately owned shopping centres and Leeds Kirkgate Market to create the ground-breaking new partnership.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “Our aim was to work together to create something special in a way that’s never been done before in the city. We had high hopes, but the reaction has so far exceeded all expectations. It’s fair to say that almost not an hour goes by without spotting someone walking through the city with the trail map opened wide, looking for their next dinosaur. I think the size of the dinosaurs and the scale of the entire tour has really appealed to visitors to Leeds city centre.”

The project is being overseen by Leeds-based experiential marketing company, Banana Kick.

The free printed trails feature a passport where visitors can get stamps from each location and have been handed out to people to encourage them to explore all five dinosaurs and everywhere in between.

The wider event also forms part of Child Friendly Leeds, which aims to make Leeds the best city for children and young people to grow up in.

For more details, visit: www.leedsjurassictrail.co.uk