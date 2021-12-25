Cricket club to hold post Christmas walk to raise defibrillator funds

Members of New Farnley Cricket Club are hosting the walk from their ground at 1.30pm on December 27.

Following the walk, activities will include A Question Of Sport Quiz, Play Your Cards Right, a Raffle and drinks.

The aim of the day is to raise as much money as possible, which will be split between the Junior Section and The Andrew Kemp Memorial Community Defibrillator Fund, the charity that has provided the club with a defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Farnley Cricket Club are hosting the walk from their ground at 1.30pm on December 27.

Noel Bullock, Public Relations Officer at the club, said: "We hope plenty of you can join us for what we hope will be a fun filled afternoon for two great causes!

"Please spread the word….the more the merrier.

"We are keeping everything crossed that we can still go ahead with the walk on Monday 27th December 2021 and hopefully the entertainment afterwards.

"If you are joining us, everyone should meet in the Cricket Club Car Park at 1:30pm. The walk will take around an hour and a half and the majority of it is main roads but part of it does take us through Sykes’ Wood so boots would be advisable."