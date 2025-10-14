Crackdown on car cruising ‘plague’ planned across Wakefield district

Tougher powers are set to be introduced to crackdown on the anti-social use of motor vehicles across the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior councillors are poised to approve a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) aimed at tackling the ‘plague’ of so-called car cruises.

The move comes after police said an increasing number of nuisance behaviour incidents by drivers at the gatherings had put a strain on resources across the Wakefield Council area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion in Pontefract, officers were “overran with a mob mentality” when “boy racers” attacked a police vehicle, a report said.

Park Road Retail Park, in Pontefact

The council’s cabinet members are expected to agree to the order which would give police and local authority officers extra powers to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehicles.

The order would prohibit car cruises and illegal behaviour linked to the use of motor vehicles, including quad bikes, on the highway and public areas.

Officers would also have powers to issue £100 fixed penalty notices to anyone believed to have committed an offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Our district has been plagued by recent car cruises, where many organised meetings have occurred in various locations.

“They have attracted a substantial number of vehicles that has caused significant disruption to businesses and the public and placed significant pressure on police resources.

“It is not only dangerous but has a detrimental effect on the quality of life and safety of those who live and work in our area.

“Everyone should feel safe in their local community. That’s why we’re working hard with local partners to tackle anti-social behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Wilton said the order would also give officers powers to punish event organisers and spectators.

More than 75% of residents who responded to a public consultation supported the implementation of the order.

West Yorkshire Police also backed of the move, which would be introduced for a three-year period from December 1.

Six officers from areas across the district provided supporting statements in favour of the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Matt Jaworski, from Castleford neighbourhood policing team (NPT), described how officers had been confronted when they tried to intervene at a recent gathering at Park Road Retail Park, in Pontefract.

He said: “The occupants of the cars parked up and got out of their vehicles and were joined by a group of local youths, around 50 in number.

“This created a perfect storm for anti-social behaviour and all NPT units at the scene became overran, with a mob mentality ensuing.

“An NPT vehicle got caught in one of the car parks and was surrounded by these people on foot, a mixture of boy racers and youths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The youths then proceeded to damage the police vehicle, causing the front registration plate to crack, the fuel cover to come off and rear wiper to be damaged.”

Sgt Jaworski said a “tactical withdrawal” was made after numbers increased to around “500 cars and people.”

He added: “Any initiative to support enforcement of crime and related activities of such car meets would go a long way to support policing action.”

PC Luke Davies, an officer based in Hemworth, said: “I have personally attended multiple car meets, where the drivers have been racing up and down main roads, such as the A648 in Hemsworth, often racing each other, causing other road users to be concerned enough to ring the police on a 999 call.

“Upon attending, it’s often difficult to deal with offenders due to the powers we have.”

Cabinet members will consider the report at a meeting on October 21.