Couple who met at Leeds ParkRun get engaged - at the same ParkRun finish line

This was the moment a couple who met through a Leeds ParkRun got engaged - at the exact same run three years ago.

Lucy Rider proposed to her partner Alan Lumb at the Woodhouse Moor 5k today (Saturday).

The pair, from South Milford, met at the ParkRun in 2016 after a mutual friend suggested they would get on. Both running mad, Alan and Lucy were both training for big races at the time and organised to meet at the finish line for a 12-mile run the very same day.

Getting on like a house on fire, the two had their first date later that evening at the cinema, and have been inseparable ever since.

Lucy, 38, explained she took the bold move to propose to Alan at the same finish line, as she had been married before and had initially told him she didn't want to re-marry.

But after seeing other friends tie the knot, Lucy changed her mind and popped the question - with the proposal kept suitably running-themed.

READ MORE: We found the mystery couple at the centre of a plane proposal in Leeds city centre

"I thought, 'what's stopping me ask?', so made the decision to tell him I'd changed my mind about getting married", she explained.

"I planned it all out. I offered to volunteer at the ParkRun and was at the finish line where they scan your barcodes. If your barcode doesn't scan, you get sent to someone with a clipboard, so I told the organisers to send Alan straight to me.

"When he came to give me his code, I showed him a video I'd made with memories of us together, asking him if he wanted to marry."

And he said yes.

Lucy, who works in recruitment, added that she even had bracelets made with their ParkRun barcodes engraved on them instead of engagement rings.

READ MORE: Leeds Abbey Dash places now open - this is how to sign up

"We both love running and go to ParkRun pretty much every week. We did a 30-mile Ultra Marathon together and have done the Yorkshire Three Peaks together, too."

And with extra cause for celebration in the form of it being Alan's 37th birthday, the couple toasted the happy news by cooling down after the run with mugs of Champagne in the park.