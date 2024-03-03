Cottingley: Police confirm body found in search for missing Leeds man in his 30s in 'sad development'
Police have discovered a body in their search for a missing Leeds man.
Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of the city in February.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers have now "located the body of an adult male" while conducting enquiries in the Cottingley Hall area on Saturday (March 2).
A force spokesman said: "Rhyce’s family have been made aware of the sad development, and are being supported by officers.
"Enquiries remain ongoing but, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the death."