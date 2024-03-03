Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Cottingley: Police confirm body found in search for missing Leeds man in his 30s in 'sad development'

Police have discovered a body in their search for a missing Leeds man.
By Joseph Keith
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 08:30 GMT
Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of the city in February.

Cottingley Drive, in Cottingley, close to the Cottingley Hall area where police had been searching.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers have now "located the body of an adult male" while conducting enquiries in the Cottingley Hall area on Saturday (March 2).

A force spokesman said: "Rhyce’s family have been made aware of the sad development, and are being supported by officers.

"Enquiries remain ongoing but, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the death."

