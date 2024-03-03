Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of the city in February.

Cottingley Drive, in Cottingley, close to the Cottingley Hall area where police had been searching.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers have now "located the body of an adult male" while conducting enquiries in the Cottingley Hall area on Saturday (March 2).

A force spokesman said: "Rhyce’s family have been made aware of the sad development, and are being supported by officers.