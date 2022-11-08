Samantha Georgeson, 26, owner of SL Hair in Roundhay, has launched the service after hearing customers talk about how much they are struggling.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, people of all ages will be able to have their haircut while paying what they can afford.

Speaking to the YEP, Sam explained that she felt it was the least she could do to help the community.

Samantha Georgeson has launched the service after hearing customers talk about how much they are struggling.

"Over the last few weeks with the cost of living crisis I’ve had so many clients coming in that are really struggling and I kind of just wanted to do something nice and on my quieter days give those who are struggling an opportunity,” she said.

"I just felt like it’s so important as being in Roundhay it’s a real community area so anything you can do to support local people is great.”

Sam opened the salon a year ago and stated that her original concerns of another Covid-19 lockdown have been replaced by the worry of additional costs due to the cost of living crisis.

She said: “It’s having quite a significant impact with the cost of heating and electricity, two things we obviously use a lot so it does make a massive difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad