Coroners seek families of two men with ties to Leeds who died recently
Coroner’s officers are seeking the families of two men with links to Leeds.
The office in Wakefield is appealing to trace any known relatives of Michael Lynch, aged 80, from Kepstorn Close in Leeds, who died on Monday, August 11.
It is also appealing for help locating the relatives of Kamil Adam Binkowski, aged 29, of no fixed abode, who died in the Leeds city centre area on Tuesday, 26 August 26.
Anyone with information should contact the Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.