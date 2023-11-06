Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coroner's officers searching for family of 98-year-old Leeds woman found dead issue public appeal

Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a Leeds woman found dead.
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Florence Sheila Crosby, 98, who died on October 23. She lived at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Beeston, Leeds.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.

