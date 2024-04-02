Coroner's officers searching for family of 82-year-old Leeds woman found dead issue public appeal

Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of a Leeds woman who has died.
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Pauline Barker. Picture: Simon HulmeWakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Pauline Barker. Picture: Simon Hulme
Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Pauline Barker, aged 82, of Hayleigh Street, Leeds, LS13 3NH who died on Wednesday, March 13 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

