Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Coroner's officers searching for family of 78-year-old Leeds woman issue public appeal

Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a Leeds woman who has died in her 70s.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention. Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Patricia Ann Holmes Rouse, who died on June 6 this year. Aged 78, she had been living in Oak Avenue, Leeds, at the time of her death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any family members is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

A public appeal has been issued by Wakefield Coroner's Office. Picture: GoogleA public appeal has been issued by Wakefield Coroner's Office. Picture: Google
A public appeal has been issued by Wakefield Coroner's Office. Picture: Google
Related topics:Leeds