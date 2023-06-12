Coroner's officers searching for family of 78-year-old Leeds woman issue public appeal
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention. Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Patricia Ann Holmes Rouse, who died on June 6 this year. Aged 78, she had been living in Oak Avenue, Leeds, at the time of her death.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any family members is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.