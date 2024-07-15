Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a Leeds man who has died.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

They not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of John Parker. | National World

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of John Parker, aged 74, of Cliffe Park Crescent, Leeds, LS12 4XB who died on Friday, July 5.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.